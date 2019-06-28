Sheriff candidates Joe Berlin, Macon Davis and Paul Sumrall pulled few punches during a recent roundtable discussion. We would much rather have had a complete field of candidates for a debate, but Alex Hodge turned down the offer made by the political action group Citizens Against Corruption.
Instead of a debate, the Leader-Call hosted the roundtable and the answers were enlightening. To all three of the candidates, there are problems within the Sheriff’s Department that need to be fixed. Each made his case as to how they would fix it.
Don’t take our word for it, though, and watch the video for yourself at leader-call.com.
Topics ranging from massive proposed tax increases to out-of-county deputies and ranking officials were discussed in Part 1. We were amazed at the candor of these men in analyzing the problems and then telling their solutions.
The roundtable is just the first of three such videos that will be released — the next two coming in the next two weeks. We urge every voter of Jones County to tune in and see what the candidates are all about. For those who refuse to watch, it is likely because you are ideologically tied to the sheriff and, like him, do not like to hear dissent.
One of the most salient points made by all three men is that they would be a full-time sheriff. Even Alex Hodge’s most ardent supporters have to chuckle at the notion of the sheriff putting all his efforts into running the law enforcement department. He is not. He is part-time sheriff and owner of four businesses that have flourished financially since his elevation to sheriff.
At $100,000 per year — a heck of a lot more than most people in Jones County make — in taxpayer funds, we deserve more. For that price, we deserve a sheriff who will dedicate himself to making Jones County the best and safest county in the state, instead of using it to help fill his family’s bank account. As the quote across the top of today’s Page A1 story says, “He is not running the sheriff’s department, he is running B Clean.”
Add to that that he wants to push a massive tax increase down the taxpayers’ throats — maybe to take care of the high-ranking officials at the department with salary increases — Hodge is not the man for the job. The man for this job was sitting at the table. Which one that will be is up to you.
Watch the roundtable and decide for yourself whether you want a full-time sheriff who is willing to answer tough questions or a part-time sheriff who wants nothing more than to control the conversation? If you are honest with yourselves, the choice should be pretty easy.
