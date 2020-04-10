The Leader-Call was one of five news outlets in the state to receive a $5,000 grant from the Facebook Journalism Project to support our reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak. The other recipients were Mississippi Public Broadcasting, The Natchez Democrat, The Oxford Eagle and The Picayune Item.
We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to keep you informed on this unprecedented crisis. From the beginning, we’ve put the news you need to know on our website, where all coronavirus coverage has been made available for free. That’s part of the responsibility we feel to our readers. That’s why we’re working while so many people in our community are home-bound (or supposed to be!).
We have long acknowledged that Facebook is the No. 1 place for where people get their news these days. That is often a bad thing, with users not bothering to fact-check or even stopping to see if a story passes the smell test before sharing it with the masses. That’s not Facebook’s fault. Blaming Facebook for that would be like blaming car manufacturers for drunk-driving crashes.
We applaud Facebook for working to reward local journalism and those of us who are trying to do a service and get things right. That is encouraging.
The Facebook Journalism Project, along with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association have recently doubled the total grant pool to $2 million to support this endeavor. Starting Monday, Facebook will offer $25 million in relief grants.
“Access to trustworthy, accurate and local information is critical now more than ever in our state,” according to the press release announcing that the Leader-Call had received a grant. The funds are needed to help “combat misinformation and to serve vulnerable and at-risk groups.”
We intend to continue with that mission. And we are glad that Facebook is working to support that, too. Together, we will get through this.
