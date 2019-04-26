Sheriff Alex Hodge has been too busy running a Facebook television show and cashing in on his lucrative side business to concern himself with the welfare of the residents of Jones County.
What other conclusion can be drawn after reading today’s Page 1 story? Hodge obviously has been too concerned with his B Clean and winning re-election to make sure the legwork in his own department got done.
As was reported on Page 1 today, 14 — and we believe there are more — accused felons were able to walk away without a trial because Hodge failed to deliver papers in a timely manner. Of course, Hodge doesn’t serve papers himself, but certainly someone in the department whose job is to serve papers failed. Their failure is Hodge’s failure.
And now our residents are potentially facing dangerous people walking the streets. Who will bear the responsibility of a habitual DUI offender who gets loaded and kills someone and could have been stopped had diligent law enforcement work been done? How many drugs will now find their way onto the streets of Jones County because dealers were not served their papers and their cases dismissed? How many firearms in the hands of felons because they didn’t have to face justice?
Consider this, which was not included in the A1 story today: During Hodge’s publicity-stunt or made-for-TV raid on Lyon Ranch Road, when he ordered the strip-searching of a Purple Heart war hero, the couple filed suit against the sheriff not for his actions that day, but for the theft of their five pets. At their first hearing, Hodge pleaded for a delay because — HE WAS NOT SERVED PAPERS BY HIS OWN DEPUTIES!
Something is terribly wrong with the sheriff’s department and it starts at the top with Hodge and Maj. Jamie Tedford. It is obvious that they are too busy acting and directing Internet TV shows to be counted on or trusted to do what needs to be done.
Hodge would rather parade an elderly woman and a war hero, who still bears the scars of his wounds suffered defending the United States in Vietnam, in front of TV cameras on a misdemeanor to worry about those who really could do harm to our residents.
We can’t afford to have a part-time sheriff. We cannot afford a sheriff whose allegiances are to himself and his own fortune than that of the people of this county. His focus, obviously, is not on his job as sheriff. If it were, he would know that 14 would-be felons hadn’t been served papers.
He didn’t.
Remember those names of would-be felons who appear on Page 1 who are now free. Remember them because some or all might show up in these pages again — for dealing drugs to our children, driving drunk into our mother or father or stealing from our neighbors.
We all will pay for his failures.
