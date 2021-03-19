The past is never dead. It’s not even past.’ — William Faulkner
•
The Mississippi author wrote that in his work “Requiem for a Nun.” The words were penned in 1951. Now, 70 years later, the words ring as true, if not moreso, than when they were first published. The words also should sound the alarm from every corner of this great land to those who take to social media to express beliefs or comment.
It is the younger generation — those who might not think reading an actual, factual newspaper is “cool” in the world of social-media distributed “news” — who should pay the most attention. Maybe the core of our readers might want to share this with the youngsters who find themselves buried in technology, especially social media. Sing it from the mountain top. Cut this out and laminate it. Put a copy in a lunch box. Or maybe even have a conversation. If the younger generation can take one thing away from this message, let it be this: What you post on social media will follow you forever. It might not be today. It might not be next week. But it will come back to haunt you.
Look no further than the unfolding case of a 27-year-old editor of Teen Vogue magazine who is no longer employed because of “insensitive” tweets 10 years ago. Think about that and let it sink in. Dumb comments she made as a teenager cost Alexi McCammond a really good position atop an arm of a giant in the publishing world. The comments she made were ridiculous and stupid, but let he (or she) who has not commented stupidly when they were 17 cast the first stone. We all have done stupid things when we were younger. What has saved the generations that continue to read newspapers en masse is that the comments could not be dug up years later to destroy a life.
She deleted the tweets and has apologized. That is not good enough. There are no such things as deleted tweets. All one has to do is take a screen grab with four fingers pushing the correct keyboard buttons at the same time for it to be memorialized forever. Those comments can be kept “for a rainy day,” when those wishing to destroy can leap at the chance. Each dumb tweet you post is potential blackmail for the future.
We have seen that there is no statute of limitations, either. From all accounts, McCammond has lived an exemplary life and reached the pinnacle of her field. To have it destroyed by a few ridiculous comments made more than 3,600 days ago is not only ludicrous, it should scare each of us.
We direct this at the young people, but there are plenty of you out there who have graying hair and wrinkles under the eyes who also could find their lives and reputations destroyed in the culture in which we live. Social media is like every great idea — eventually it gets hijacked and used for evil instead of good. What might have started as a way to stay in touch with friends and family has turned into a cultural courtroom, where evidence can be dug up at any moment and used to destroy. The social media horse has left the barn. There is no turning back or closing the door on it.
Now it is up to us to push back against the cancel culture fueled by social media. In this world, no one is safe. In this cultural dystopia, there is no limit to how far one might look when another is in the crosshairs.
Remember, kids: The past is never dead. It’s not even past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.