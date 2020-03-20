In the 1980s film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” a student opines on why Ferris was absent from school. She said, “My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with a girl who saw Ferris pass-out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it’s pretty serious.”
That information was disseminated to about 20 classmates — that was it.
Now, take that same mentality in the age of COVID-19 and allow 2.5 billion people around the world to communicate instantly, and it is quite apparent how hysterics can take over.
At 11:30 Thursday morning, Leader-Call Managing Editor Sean Murphy received a group text message. He lives in Louisiana. The message read: “Steven said that a guy at homeland security said that the CDC will announce a nationwide lockdown today, effective tomorrow.”
12:30 p.m.: “Jared has heard from several people that a full civil shutdown is coming in the next few days... National Guard staging at Pearl River to enforce it.”
1:02 p.m.: “Multiple sources on my side are confirming this. They wanted to do it sooner but needed the National Guard in place because they know it will be a (poop) show.”
Three separate people sent those messages. How many more people did they tell? How many of those people panicked, texted more people, made a run on the grocery stores again? How many similar text threads were going around the country? With the instant exchange of information, the numbers would shock the greatest mathematician.
3:39 p.m.: From the governor’s office: “There is no current plan to have citizens in our state to shelter in place. ... National Guard being deployed to help with sites that have been set up to house people who were waiting for test results and to help man the drive-thru testing sites. ... The National Guard has NOT been deployed to invoke martial law.”
Is it any wonder we have gotten worked into hysterics?
Listen to doctors when they say, “Stay sanitary, stay SANE and keep your distance.”
And, by the way, Ferris never passed out at 31 Flavors.
