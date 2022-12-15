When you walked outside Wednesday morning, couldn’t you just feel it? We in the South know the feeling of December temps much warmer than they should be and so humid it would give pea soup a run for its money. Barreling toward us is a ferocious cold front. When that cold front meets that warm, nasty, sticky air … People around here just know.
We cross our fingers and say prayers, knowing that prayers will be needed for our neighbors somewhere. Tornadoes are a vicious reality of living in the South. It just happens. The ferocity of Mother Nature dwarfs anything we have devised to stop it. We just pray it is not us who catch its brunt.
In this season, when it seems as if more people find themselves in prayer and when a storm is-a-brewin’, it would behoove us all to include those who will be on the front lines in the aftermath.
Have patience if the power goes out. Mississippi Power and Dixie Electric will have crews rolling as soon as possible. That is their business, and they are great at it. They have way too much practice here in this neck of the woods, particularly in December, it seems.
However, we live in a world of immediate gratification where we could desire a product on a Thursday and it be delivered to the front door on Friday. We don’t like to wait and are not a very patient lot. If the power is out, take it as a sign to bundle up and get out and check on others. Maybe new friendships will sprout in a time of mutual adversity.
Say a prayer for the first-responders who will be some of the first ones out there. We have some of the best around, who work tirelessly to get communities back to some semblance of normal. Then, those same folks often lead collection drives for other communities. And how much money do these people make for their efforts? Zero.
With all hopes, this string of violent weather has left our area unscathed. But as is life, we will still sit on pins and needles. If it isn’t hurricane season, then it must be tornado season. We are hardened by now, but it is still comforting to know that if the worst happens, an army will be deployed to get us whole again. Call it an early Christmas miracle.
