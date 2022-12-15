When you walked outside Wednesday morning, couldn’t you just feel it? We in the South know the feeling of December temps much warmer than they should be and so humid it would give pea soup a run for its money. Barreling toward us is a ferocious cold front. When that cold front meets that warm, nasty, sticky air … People around here just know.

We cross our fingers and say prayers, knowing that prayers will be needed for our neighbors somewhere. Tornadoes are a vicious reality of living in the South. It just happens. The ferocity of Mother Nature dwarfs anything we have devised to stop it. We just pray it is not us who catch its brunt.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.