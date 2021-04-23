If not for the politically charged climate we’re in right now, the Ohio officer who shot and killed a teenager a fraction of a second before she stabbed another teen would be hailed as a hero, and rightfully so.
But these are not ordinary times. Everything is about race and identity politics, and law enforcement officials are at the forefront of the fight — literally. Criminals have become emboldened because they seem to have the culture and so-called “leaders” in positions of power backing them.
While calls to defund the police continue and politicians in those cities scratch their heads, wondering why crime rates are skyrocketing, those of us in The Free State are proud to have law enforcement leaders who command respect by giving respect — to the people they work for and work with.
Eddy Ingram, who has been training people for law enforcement for 35 years, posted recently that Sheriff Joe Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall attended eight hours of defensive-tactics training earlier this month. It was the first time in all of his years of training officers he’d seen a sheriff or chief deputy do that, training alongside the deputies they lead.
“I’ve seen a Sheriff or Chief at firearms qualification maybe 3-4 times (because it’s fun to shoot) but never once at any other type of training,” Ingram wrote. “As an instructor, it’s nice to see leaders who are leading by example and not just doing ‘show and tell’ for a camera. This class is very physical and they put aside the administrative part of their jobs to do what real cops do!”
Berlin thanked him and said, “We are all one team. I don’t expect anyone to do more than I would do. You can’t lead from behind a desk. You lead from the front.”
Berlin has done just that, as a working sheriff, and he has proved to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money, too, working within budget and not complaining about it to the Board of Supervisors. He has proved to be the upgrade we believed he would be.
But it’s also important to note that we got a huge upgrade in the all-important second-in-command post, too. Sumrall is a veteran law enforcement officer, and every one at every level of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and other local agencies we’ve talked to — even off the record — go on and on about how much better things are from their perspective. The chief deputy is the one they have most of their day-to-day dealings with, and Sumrall makes them feel supported and free to do their jobs.
That doesn’t mean their leaders back them when they’re wrong, though. There have been at least two high-profile incidents in which they had to terminate officers for wrongdoing, and they did so quickly and unequivocally.
We’re fortunate in the Free State to have Berlin, Sumrall and other local law enforcement leaders and personnel in a profession that’s being wrongfully vilified on the national stage. Please take every opportunity to let them know you appreciate them. And if you have a problem with someone in their department, take it to one of those leaders before you take it to social media. That’s how things get fixed. Otherwise, you’re just another flame-thrower trying to burn down the greatest country in history.
