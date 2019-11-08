We took great pride in the news that not only did the South Jones Band of Braves win the Class 5A state championship, but Stringer High’s band won the Class 1A state title.
Think of that for a second. Of the nearly 200 public schools in Mississippi, 33 percent of the state champions come from Jones and Jasper counties. The achievements are outstanding and the accolades most deserving.
In the South, the exploits of the football team usually make the headlines in the sports section. But can anyone imagine a Friday night under the lights without the sounds of the marching bands? The music during the games, the chants and the outstanding halftime shows only enhance the overall experience of football season — something sacrosanct in the South.
The work begins long before the season starts. While football players are sweating through two-a-days, band members are sweating alongside them. The music is tough to learn. The choreography is even tougher. Getting 11 players to line up on the right side of the ball seems tough at times, but imagine having to have nearly 100 members of a band criss-cross their way across a football field. One wrong move and the entire routine could be ruined.
And let’s not forget those who dance and wave flags to enhance the performance. There are those who make sure the equipment arrives early. There are those youngsters to haul that equipment onto the field. Oh, yes, they get it all done in less than the 10 minutes they have to showcase that hard work at halftime.
To the South Jones and Stringer marching bands, we salute you. The work you have done pays off every Friday night with cheers from the crowd — and now by hoisting a state championship trophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.