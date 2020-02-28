Anyone who is a regular reader of this newspaper — these opinion pages, in particular — knows that we aren’t afraid to call ’em like we see ’em. Whether it’s a criminal or a cop, a prosecutor or a perp-protector, a judge or a jury, we will place the criticism where we believe it belongs. We have even pointed the finger (or the thumb) at ourselves when we were at fault.
It’s what we do in an effort to maintain credibility and to have a better community. The latter is reliant upon the former. That’s why we can’t play favorites.
A couple of weeks ago, we addressed a complaint about an assault on a minor by an off-duty Laurel police officer. It was an incident that was already being litigated on Facebook, which is a sure way to cloud up an already confusing situation.
We talked to the investigator and the DA and determined that their conclusion sounded like the right one: Pass it down to justice court as a simple assault case. Our editorial said that officers should be held to a higher standard, but also pointed out that if teenagers are going to try to play like they’re grown up, then they have to deal with some adult consequences.
There was fault on both sides, especially the man with the badge. He should and will be held accountable for a misdemeanor and likely through some sort of in-department discipline. Both sides were drinking, and that makes it difficult to prosecute in circuit court, plus the officer threw only one punch and didn’t use any weapons, DA Tony Buckley said. That would be a stretch to prosecute as a felony, even though the teen suffered facial fractures.
Reasonable people understand that. People whose judgment is influenced by emotion don’t understand, and one in particular won’t let it go. Megan Richard, who is related to the teen who was hit, went on the LPD Facebook page and wrote that “officers these days will btf outta minors, then get not only LPD, but JONES SO, to ‘COVER IT UP!!!’”
It wasn’t covered up. It was investigated. They talked to us about it. They’re dealing with it properly … unlike the way Ms. Richard deals with things. She doesn’t just throw crap around on Facebook. She throws it around literally at law enforcement officials.
On July 4, 2016, she forfeited her freedom by being involved in a standoff in the Sharon Community. After she was arrested and taken to jail, she put feces and urine in a cup and flung it on a corrections officer.
That’s how primates handle things. We’re trying to deal with situations as humans. And we have credibility in that arena. You have none, Ms. Richard. You do have the freedom to post what you want on Facebook, though. Just like we have the freedom to give our readers the rest of the story … no matter how stinky and foul it may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.