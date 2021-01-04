All political eyes will be on Georgia today (Tuesday) as a pair of Senate runoff elections will decide the balance of power at the highest levels for at least the next two years.
As it stands now, the Republicans control 50 Senate seats, while the Democrats control 46. Two “Independent” senators are independent in name only and will, almost exclusively, side with the Democrats, making the scoreboard actually 50-48 with two yet to be decided. If the Democrats win both Georgia seats, there will be a 50-50 tie. In the case of a Senate tie, the vice president is the tiebreaker. In this case, that would mean Joe Biden ... err, Kamala Harris.
The Democrats already control the House of Representatives and will control the presidency, meaning that if the Dems win both Georgia seats, it will be one-party rule — which is never good, no matter which party is ruling. The checks-and-balances of our government would be shattered, rules will be changed and American politics could be altered forever. Could Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico become states? Will there be the end of the congressional filibuster? Will the Supreme Court be stacked?
While he hasn’t said it exactly, the would-be leader of the Senate, New York’s Charles Schumer, summed up his feelings that if he becomes Majority Leader, he doesn’t plan to just sit on the sidelines and do nothing.
The thought of another term of the Senate being led by swamp monster Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is far from appealing, but it certainly beats the alternative. To that, we offer some more of Schumer’s words, which should have been playing on a loop for every Georgia voter for the past two months: “Now we take Georgia and we change the world!” Asked to repeat what he said, he bellowed: “Now we take Georgia and we change America!”
Change is not always good. In this case, it could prove catastrophic.
