Remember last year’s senatorial election in Mississippi? On one side was Republican swamp-dweller Cindy Hyde-Smith. In the other corner was the conservative brawler from Ellisville Chris McDaniel. Mike Espy ran as a Democrat, but most of the attention was on McDaniel and Hyde-Smith.
Hyde-Smith, the insider, ducked and dodged at every asking for a debate against McDaniel and Espy. Those two had agreed to debate, but Hyde-Smith refused. Why? She didn’t want the voters to see how bad she really was. She could not control the narrative or the questions. She would be asked tough questions in front of an audience. The people would not get a true, unvarnished look at the candidate and her beliefs.
Good, conservative folks in Mississippi who are tired of the same-old politics howled. How dare she? The Leader-Call portrayed her in a chicken suit with the moniker “Chicken Hide-Smith” in a failed attempt to embarrass her out of hiding and into a true debate. Politics as usual won the day.
It might be time to dust off the feathers for Sheriff Alex Hodge who, despite his “Mr. Transparency” persona, has given the middle finger to the voters of this county when he was invited to a debate. Three other sheriff candidates are eagerly waiting their chance to get their message to the people. Much like McDaniel and Hyde-Smith, there are drastic differences in how each would run the sheriff’s department. But, no, Mr. Transparency has turned down a debate offer, even though neighboring counties have had sheriff’s debates already this election season.
So, sheriff, what are you afraid of?
We know already — if you cannot have control, you want no part of it. If you agreed to this debate, you would have had to answer tough questions — but fair questions — without any prior notice to what those might be. For someone like Hodge, that is unacceptable. He has to be the one who controls the narrative. It is why he needs a $37,000-per-year public relations employee to distribute his sanitized version of the news. It is why he wants us gone so badly — because he cannot control us. Would he be transparent and announce to the people that the State Auditor is looking into funny payroll math? Would he volunteer that at least 18 felony suspects are walking free because of an inability to deliver indictments? Of course he wouldn’t.
Questions — very serious questions — need to be asked of someone seeking four more years in an office that pays a hefty $100,000 salary, , yet work only part-time..
Sheriff Hodge owes it to the voters of this county to come out from hiding and reconsider the debate.
The voters deserve it.
Plus, if you are confident in your job performance, you should be trumpeting it, not ducking and dodging like some sort of ... “Hide Smith.”
