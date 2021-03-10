As we hope you read in Tuesday’s Leader-Call, Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton is going to take one for the team. That team is not those working here, but all of you men out there who are reaching the age of getting a colonoscopy.
In Jim Cegielski’s Page 1 story, he wrote about how Mark, now 51 years old, will be getting his first colonoscopy. The scheduling lines up with Colon Cancer Awareness Month and we hope that Mark will inspire the men of the Free State who have not undergone this procedure to please do so.
First-hand accounts are nothing new to the readers of this newspaper and the former ReView of Jones County. Reporters have tagged along with Laurel police officers on a Friday night and early Saturday morning to give the readers a feel for what the police deal with when the majority of Jones County is sleeping. Mark has spent a night in jail to get a feel for what that is like, something the majority of the Free State will never have to do. By reporting an unvarnished, first-hand account, it provides readers with a perspective not often seen.
Through the gracious cooperation with South Central Regional Medical Center — the premier medical facility in South Mississippi — now we can take you through one of the most important aspects of men’s health. All men who reach age 50 should schedule a colonoscopy. While it sounds rather invasive, the positive effects of getting screened early far outweigh the temporary discomfort.
In the coming days, Mark will take you on his journey through a colonoscopy. He will not sugarcoat anything and lay out his feelings about the procedure with truth and candor.
For those who do not know what Mark is about to go through, here is a clinical layout.
• During a colonoscopy, your doctor examines the lining of your entire colon to check for polyps or tumors. If any polyps are found, they can be removed immediately.
• On the day of the colonoscopy, you will receive medication to help you relax. Most people fall asleep and do not remember much about the test when they wake up.
• Your doctor performs a colonoscopy by inserting a long, thin, flexible tube called a colonoscope into your colon through the rectum. The tube has a tiny video camera and light at the end that sends images to a video monitor.
• Before the procedure, you will receive instructions from your doctor on what to eat and how to empty your bowel.
We implore you to get screened on or about your 50th birthday. Early detection could make the difference between a full, happy life and an early death. Getting screened is so important, Mark is literally giving the readers a front-row seat. Get it done. Please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.