Add to the ever-growing list of consequences of the COVID-19 virus the need to get all Mississippians connected via the internet. It was disappointing to read Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker saying there will be no instruction, even online, because too many people in Jones County do not have access to high speed internet.
Mississippi is a rural state and Jones County mirrors the state. While getting internet service in Ellisville or Laurel is easy, getting access in Ovett or Mill Creek is a different story.
In January 2019, the Mississippi Legislature passed the Broadband Enabling Act, which allowed the state’s 25 electric cooperatives to become internet service providers, but did not require those cooperatives to become service providers. Also, no money would be provided for the startups.
Much of Jones County is serviced by Dixie Electric, which conducted a survey after the legislation passed that showed about 60 percent of Dixie Electric’s customers were either “unserved or underserved” when it comes to high-speed internet availability. Dixie Electric provides electricity to 39,000 homes and businesses in several counties — Jones, Jasper, Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Perry and Wayne.
Dixie Electric spokeswoman Lydia Walters said at the time, “This is a complex issue with significant costs and will take a long time to do.”
Times have changed, though. The COVID-19 virus has shown a huge vulnerability with the continuing education of our young people in times of crisis. Mississippi spends more than
$3 billion per year on education. That is an incredible amount of money. If there could be a way to use education funds, general state funds and local contributions to make the Broadband Enabling Act come to life, maybe the next time we face such a crisis, we can at least keep educating our kids.
Connecting the entire state will cost money. No one likes to pony up more. But in this case, a small bit of financial pain now will prevent another crisis in the future.
Our children need to be in school, or at least the closest thing to it — online instruction.
