Talk about a great underdog story.
In the often-overlooked high school sport of soccer, it is easy for good storylines to sometimes slip through the cracks. That certainly is not the case with what is happening at Laurel High with their boys soccer team.
The Golden Tornadoes, known most for their football and basketball teams, is one win away from playing for a Class 5A state championship. Their opponent — Long Beach — is a perennial soccer power. The game will be difficult to win. (See Page 10 for more on the game).
Even getting to this point is a testament to a group of players at a school not known as a soccer powerhouse. There is a goalie who is playing in his first season ever in soccer and has been a wall, allowing only one goal in the past three games. The biggest of those games came Jan. 23 with a 2-0 victory over South Jones that put the Naders in the playoffs. Then Laurel won back-to-back playoff games against teams with much better records.
If — and it is a very big if — Laurel wins today (Tuesday) on the Gulf Coast, it would play Saturday for all the marbles.
Human nature loves to pull for the underdogs. Let’s bring it home, Naders!
If Brad Pitt stayed seated
Before this turns into anything portrayed as racist, if Brad Pitt was seen at the Super Bowl not standing for the national anthem, we would write these same words. It is not about race, but respect.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé have set the internet on fire — as if that is difficult these days — because of their staying seated during the national anthem. Those two have risen to super-stardom with untold wealth in the land that allowed anyone with the smarts and work ethic to get it done. How many countries can that be accomplished in?
While many do not want to admit the exceptionalism of the American experiment, it exists. Much of that existence is because of blood spilled in defense of the symbol you shun. The United States is far from perfect. It never has been. But the perfect part of living here is that you have a chance to do and be whatever and whoever you want to be.
Maybe, for the two minutes it takes to perform the national anthem, don’t make a political statement. For those two minutes — 1/720th of an hour — have respect for that flag and our country.
There is plenty more time for political statements.
