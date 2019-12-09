Pearl River Resort, which oversees the Bok Homa Casino, is making giving a worthwhile endeavor this holiday season. All one has to do is donate at least $1 to the Salvation Army at the Leader-Call’s official Salvation Army Red Kettle to be entered into a drawing for four free season passes to Pearl River’s Geyser Falls water park, a $400 value.
Of course, we would love it for everyone to donate more than $1. The Red Kettle campaign is the largest fundraising effort each year for the Salvation Army. Money collected during this campaign is desperately needed, and its importance cannot be overstated.
We know the people of Jones County will give until it hurts for no reason other than being good people. This opportunity, though, adds a “thank-you gift” for one participant in our campaign.
Our office is located at 318 N. Magnolia St. in downtown Laurel. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The coldest months of the year are on the horizon, but it’s never too early to start thinking of a waterpark — especially with free season passes!
