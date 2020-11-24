As COVID, elections, divisions and such rip away at us daily, let us take a few moments to be thankful:
• We’re thankful to the Salvation Army for constantly putting others first. From the leadership to employees and the army of volunteers, your work is tireless and often overlooked. We appreciate you.
• We’re thankful for every doctor, nurse, first-responder and law enforcement official who has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic by tackling it head-on. You are all heroes.
• We’re thankful the tan-and-brown scheme of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is a thing of the past. The new color scheme is pretty sharp.
• We’re thankful there are teams from the Free State still playing in the high school football playoffs. West Jones will play at Pascagoula on Friday in the South Class 5A championship, while Taylorsville will host Enterprise-Clarke for the 2A South State title. We do love our football.
• We’re thankful for Donald Trump, who — when history judges — will be remembered for his accomplishments, not the irrational hatred that tried to take him down from before Day 1. He got more accomplished in four years than the vast majority of presidents did in their careers. He has started a movement — that will be called “dog-whistle racism” in many circles — that is the first successful assault against The Swamp. To make change, we need more Donald Trumps and fewer Joe Bidens.
• We’re thankful to the teachers, administrators and staff at schools in Jones County. This has been a tough year on everyone. The schools have not been immune. Thank you.
• We’re thankful for Thursday’s bounty that will include, in many instances, turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, cornbread, cranberry sauce, greens, casseroles, pecan pie, apple pie — any kind of pie!
Yes, we have much to be thankful for. We just have to open our eyes and see it.
