As you have noticed over the past month, on each Tuesday, the Leader-Call will have a poll question, which appears on our online site www.leader-call.com. With one exception, the poll has been posted and the people have responded in great numbers.
We will try to keep the questions centered on the happenings locally, because we know that is what you expect.
Last week’s question was a topic that has been on so many people’s minds — the conditions and speed of fixing the roads in Laurel. Trust us, our frustration is your frustration. That is the common human reaction to a never-ending inconvenience.
But in the case of the roads, our frustrations are set aside a bit because of the gravity of the situation. Last year, Mayor Johnny Magee laid out a series of columns updating the public on the conditions of the streets. Magee has been politely blunt since the day he entered office. He doesn’t pull punches.
He said it would take a long time to get fixed, but that is the situation the city was facing. Borrowing millions of dollars to fix a problem that would be a headache to so many certainly wasn’t the popular option. But the work has to be done. The proverbial can could not get kicked down the road any longer.
Like any major roads project — from downtown streets to interstate highways — there are times when it seems like things will never get finished. Laurel is certainly not unique in that respect.
So when we asked you your opinions about the streets, we were not terribly shocked that about 85 percent of you wanted workers to hurry and get it done. Again, that is human nature and frustration.
The work will be done sooner rather than later. Two major thoroughfares will be smooth for years to come. The guts of the sewer and water lines along those routes are repaired as well. So much more good will come out of this than the inconvenience.
When it is completed, make sure to drive the whole way up 5th Avenue, take a left on Northside and meander your way to 13th. Take it until it ends. No bumps. No bruises. Just smooth roads.
Also, continue to check Page 1 each Tuesday for the weekly poll question. We look forward to reporting on the results.
