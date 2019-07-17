They call themselves “The Squad,” but they should be better known as CREEPS — Committee to Re-Elect the President.
The four first-term Representatives who are at the forefront of a firestorm over tweets sent out by President Donald Trump are doing more to re-elect the president than they could ever imagine. For their anti-American stances are not only being spewed but being brought to the forefront by a president who is like no other leader we have ever seen.
For all of his faults, no one can ever claim that he does not love America. That is the crux of every speech and every action he does. He pushes for legal immigration. He gets American jobs back here. He has led an economic revival that is unrivaled. But most importantly, he has restored a love of this country.
Millions are in his corner, especially those who wrap themselves in the American flag. It sickens the patriotic among us to see how the radical left constantly decries a country that has been a beacon for freedom since its founding. Yes, we have scars, but we don’t let those scars define how we view this country. More than 600,000 people died ending the scourge of slavery. Countless numbers of minorities suffered inhumane conditions in the fight for civil rights in the 20th century. Are we perfect? We never will be. But we are still the best there is.
But to constantly hear the drumbeat of anti-American sentiments by those who have been elected to represent it is sickening. To watch the least-liked women’s soccer team in history throw their own anti-American sentiments in our faces is sickening. To see washed-up athletes kneel at the playing of the national anthem is sickening.
The difference now is that we have someone who “has the back” of all patriotic Americans — and they come in all sexes, colors, sexual orientations or any other sub group one might belong to. That is empowering to patriotic Americans who can overlook tweets and verbal missteps and can see past the dishonesty and the hatred to the greatness of America.
What is the motivation for constantly kicking their own country in the teeth? They must believe that it will gain traction. But we have some sobering news for them — outside of the newsrooms of the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and the east and west coast are millions upon millions of Americans who are damn proud to display the flag. They hold their hands over their hearts and sing proudly. Count us among that group.
The radical left will continue to gravitate toward lunacy by not even mentioning the greatness of what we have here. Let them. Let them launch impeachment proceedings, because knowledgeable people can see through that. Let them continue to decry America. Let them commit political suicide.
Thanks, Squad or CREEPS or whatever you want to call yourselves, you are front and center showing every patriotic American exactly how you feel.
God Bless America.
