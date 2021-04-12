In the history of our Republic, the liberal side of politics believes that government is the answer and that government has all the answers. Whatever ails you, government will come to the rescue.
Then there is the conservative side, which believes in what Ronald Reagan said, “Government is not the answer to your problems, but government is the problem.” They see government as a necessary part of our lives, but want that part to be as minimal as possible. They believe in personal responsibility.
Now let’s examine Mississippi and Michigan. The former has a Republican-dominated government and is considered one of the most Republican-leaning, conservative states in America. The latter is led by a Democrat-controlled state government.
Michigan has had one of the highest percentages of COVID-19 cases in America. The current spike in Michigan is getting national attention, as that state’s cases are rising at an alarming rate. New York and New Jersey are two other states with high infection rates, despite massive government shutdowns. How is that possible if shutdowns and mandates are the (government in control) answer?
Nearly due south of the Michigan state Capitol, Mississippi has for months had relaxed COVID regulations. Gov. Tate Reeves never said to ignore all advice and to not wear a mask. He simply said he believed that the state residents would be smart enough to not need a government mandate.
Reeves’ moves were called “Neanderthal thinking,” while shutdowns were widely applauded by the national press and liberals. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is considered a star in the Democrat party.
Two schools of thought are at war in America — “government is the answer” and “the people are the answer.” In the age of COVID, it is Reeves’ and Reagan’s message that is winning. In America, it always has. But the fight is intensifying. The culture and the party in charge still believe that government is the answer — even when “the science” says different. Strange times, indeed.
