One of the most contentious local election cycles in memory ended Tuesday night with Republican runoffs in Jones County. Now it is time to move forward.
We commend Sheriff Alex Hodge for accepting his defeat and vowing to move forward with a smooth transition to help either Macon Davis or Joe Berlin, who will be the next sheriff of Jones County. That is how it is done in this wonderful experiment known as America — the peaceful transition of power.
In the days leading up to the Aug. 6 party primaries and three wild weeks that led up to the runoffs, there has been name-calling, mud-slinging, terrible use of the blame-game and things said from all sides of the political aisle that would make even the most hardened person blush. It had gotten downright nasty.
We are confident that the next election, which is scheduled for Nov. 5, will be much less contentious on all fronts. The most-watched election, of course, was that for Jones County sheriff, where Macon Davis outpolled the three-term incumbent Hodge with relative ease. The results showed that the voters in this county were ready for a change. But it wasn’t just at the sheriff’s office.
We already knew that there would be two new supervisors with both Jerome Wyatt and Danny Roy Spradley having not sought re-election. One more is guaranteed to switch as Phil Dickerson knocked off four-term incumbent Barry Saul in Beat 3. Two incumbent supervisors — Johnny Burnett in Beat 1 and David Scruggs in Beat 4 — will face independent candidates in the general election. In Beat 2, Larry Dykes will face Independent Ronnie Herrington. While unlikely, it is possible to have five new supervisors in January 2020.
What do those results tell us? The mood against incumbents is strong in Jones County. That shouldn’t surprise many, though, as this county overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump for president and continually sends anti-Establishment Republican Chris McDaniel to the state senate. And while change for change sake can sometimes backfire, we don’t think that will be the case here.
The voters of Jones County spoke loudly and clearly, although we are still miffed at how many potential voters did not do their civic duty, as 61 percent of registered voters in this county sat on the sidelines. Could we ever get 100 percent participation? Impossible, but we certainly are better than 39 percent.
Take a deep breath and get educated on the candidates still standing. November’s general election will be here before you know it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.