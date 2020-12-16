Many of us, albeit scaled back, will be celebrating the Christmas and New Year’s holidays over the next two weeks. It has been a trying year filled with tumult, forever marked by the Chinese-born COVID-19 pandemic. Many of our friends and neighbors are without jobs or struggling to get the necessities met.
All of it would drive most any human being to look for an elixir of relief, which oftentimes comes in a bottle from the liquor store. A few of us — no judgment being passed — will overdo it. It happens to most anyone who has hoisted a bottle of hooch to his or her lips.
What happens after that bottle tips, though, could mean a positive start to 2021 or the most miserable ending to what has, overall, been a miserable year. Have too much to drink and get behind the wheel of an automobile and danger is lurking. One bad decision could lead to the destruction of innumerable lives.
That is why we are heartened to know that the Laurel Police Department, as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department does, will have a saturation of DUI checkpoints starting on Friday night for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. As LPD Chief Tommy Cox said, “Extra officers will be assigned to help keep our citizens safe during this holiday season by getting impaired drivers off our streets. Please help us by having a designated driver during outings where alcohol is consumed and insisting upon designated drivers if you host a holiday party. The Laurel Police Department wants all of our citizens safe as we go into 2021 together.”
We couldn’t agree more. No one ever likes the inconvenience of a checkpoint. It is a hassle to wait in line and approach officers. But it is such a small price to pay for law-abiding, sober drivers to possibly get a drunk off the road. The only way to keep drunk drivers from killing our family members is to keep them from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. Seems so easy, yet the fight against drunk driving continues.
We are all in favor of ringing in the holidays in whatever adult way you would like to do it, but know that just as it was a conscious choice to lift the bottle — a few too many times — it is a conscious choice to make sure plans are in place to stay off the roads.
If you are sober and get pulled over or get caught in a checkpoint, maybe let the officer know you appreciate the efforts being put forth by law enforcement to keep our roads safe. We all want to ring in 2021 on a positive note. Keeping our roads safe is a great way to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.