Anyone can log onto Facebook and create a profile that allows that person to be a critic or fan of anything. In a click, anyone can give opinions on everything from the color of a dress, to an earthquake in China to divisive political races — and most anyone in the world can see it and respond in an instant.
The lengths reached in connecting the world have been astronomical. But it has come at a cost. With those profiles we can create a persona of whomever we want to be. We can name ourselves anything and create an entire alter-ego. Behind a keyboard in an office or on a telephone — isolating us at the same time it’s connecting us — one can use that alter-ego to be emboldened. Sometimes it is a person in the know — a whistleblower — who is behind the scenes and in the know. Sometimes it is a person who just wants to help create chaos knowing that their true identity will never be uncovered.
And then there are the people out there who don’t get caught up in the drama. They are the ones who use Facebook at its bare minimum — if at all. They don’t like soap operas. But they do love this county and make educated decisions as to the direction this county will take each time a local election rolls around. They are the ones who vote and have opinions. It is they who are likely reading this editorial right now. We know you have strong opinions and we want to hear them.
So, if you want to have your voice heard without jumping into the second ring of a three-ring election circus, we would love to hear from you in a letter to the editor — under a few conditions.
• Letters sent via email are much preferred. Send letters to murph@leader-call.com. Letters also can be submitted on our website www.leader-call.com. If you are unable to access a computer, we have two issues remaining — Saturday and then on Election Day Tuesday. If you do write, please make your letters legible. Don’t make us guess.
• Letters should be kept between 100-150 words. Be succinct and make your point.
• Letters must be signed with a city or town or community listed. There is no hiding behind anonymity. An email address or phone number must be included for verification, although we will treat frequent letter-writers like the quick TSA free lane at the airport.
• Be critical, but no personal shots. No libelous material will be permitted by anyone. We want your thoughts on any race, although the sheriff’s election has dominated the local conversation. We will not permit attacks on a person or their family.
• For goodness sake, do not write a letter and include within it that you do not read the paper.
We hope to hear from many of you. If you choose to participate, hoorah! For those of you who don’t, that’s fine, too. The option is there.
Either way, go to the polls on Aug. 27 and cast an educated vote. We know you will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.