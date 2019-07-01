Many of you, especially those adept at Facebook, might have heard the name “John Johnson.” He or she is a Facebook ghost and a frequent and fierce critic of Sheriff Alex Hodge. He or she also is not affiliated with this newspaper.
“John Johnson” is one of the most ardent critics of Sheriff Hodge. Obviously what he or she posts has gotten under the skin of some at the sheriff’s department. Some of Johnson’s criticisms are warranted, while others are over the top. But he or she or it is welcome to express those opinions.
But somehow the sheriff’s department — we believe the sheriff himself — is urging otherwise good deputies and investigators to link “John Johnson” to someone working at this newspaper.
To believe that is to not know this newspaper.
When one of our own was arrested for a DUI, the story ran across the top of our front page. If anyone — ANYONE — at this newspaper has a run-in with the law, it is going to be published. That has been the mission from the start — be honest and open with the readers.
Those who read this newspaper on a regular basis can also attest that our columnists are not shy with their opinions. What comes with every one of those opinions is our photo and our email addresses, stamps of validation that the words contained within, no matter how harsh or hard for some to take, are those of the writer.
This editorial you are reading right now is written by one of three staffers, but is the overall opinion of this newspaper.
We tell it like it is without hiding behind anything.
So how then can good, veteran investigators — those who are charged with solving crimes — continue to perpetuate a rumor that “John Johnson,” sheriff antagonist, is one of us hiding behind a fake Facebook account taking the sheriff to task?
Really?
We invite anyone from the sheriff’s department to come to our office at any time. We will show you hard proof in-box message (not the content) from “John Johnson” and see him or her following our page. We have reached out to him or her, but we don’t know who it is, either.
Maybe this is how things are done under Hodge — fail to conduct an investigation, jump to conclusions early, pass judgment publicly and then realize you are horribly wrong. Sure does sound like the JCSD’s raid on Lyon Ranch Road, doesn’t it? Sheriff Hodge-style leadership?
It is sad that we even have to write this editorial because you, our loyal readers, know better. You come to our office and let us know your appreciation for our honesty, for not backing down to anyone and doing so in a more open way than any other newspaper in the world.
But for some reason now, 12 years later — 12 years that have included legitimate death threats — we have started hiding behind a fake Facebook account to criticize a sheriff whose performance we have been critical of right smack dab on our front page? That defies comprehension. You rank-and-file deputies and investigators are better than that. But you are probably just following orders.
We surely hope that is not how investigations are conducted under this sheriff. But if they are, voters should now check another box — right next to “BIG TAX INCREASE” — on the “we need a change in sheriff” ballot.
To the investigators and deputies spewing nonsense about us — voters are watching, and they don’t like the attention being devoted to this silliness while burglaries are rampant across the county.
One day, “John Johnson” might sashay into our newsroom. It might be a woman who is 6 feet tall who lives in Hoy.
Or John Johnson may never walk in or accept our invitation to meet. We’re not going to force a meeting.
But the offer is open…
