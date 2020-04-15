First of all, this is a newspaper, not a romance novel like so many of our critics must be accustomed to reading … The big bold words above our stories are “headlines,” not “titles.”
Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s discuss the headline that has a small, sensitive, uncontrollably expressive group of haters all riled up. “Bloody Sunday” was the headline we all agreed on for Tuesday’s edition.
When tornadoes strike and leave nearly a dozen dead in their wake (two in Jones County), hundreds injured (60-plus in Jones County) and countless rescuers caked in sweat, sawdust and blood as they work furiously to clear paths to get to the victims, that’s a Bloody Sunday. Not to mention that our headline was accompanied by a photo of a bloody-faced victim.
All of that coupled with the fact that it was Easter — a day when believers celebrate their salvation by being washed in the blood of Christ — then how is it “disrespectful” and “insensitive,” as so many snowflakes typed on our Facebook page?
“Bloody Sunday” was the right headline for what happened. Not a single person who was involved firsthand — as we were — has complained to us about it. In fact, a handful went out of their way to tell us it was 100 percent accurate for what they experienced. The criticism is coming from keyboard warriors who sat looking at their screens, trying to find something to whine about instead of actually getting out and helping.
What would you propose for a headline: Storms play Twister with residents? … Huge tornadoes don’t hit Ellisville, Laurel or Sandersville? … Most residents survive unscathed?
To underplay the severity of those monster tornadoes would have been a disservice to all of the people who worked like crazy to help their neighbors and complete strangers. Soft-pedaling it would have been disrespectful to them and the victims.
Yes, there have been uplifting stories to come out of the tragedy, and there will be more. Those are what we in the business call “second-day stories.” They follow the initial report of the event. Without a tragedy, there can be no hero. First, we have to give an accurate report of the event, then we can start working on telling those uplifting stories and recognizing some folks who deserve it.
That’s something we always do, especially the last couple of weeks, when every edition has featured a “Superhero.”
It’s interesting to note that the naysayers accuse us of accentuating the negative … and that’s exactly what they do. We have uplifting stories in just about every edition, especially here lately, but you don’t share and comment on those. No, you just pick a headline that your safe-space-seeking self finds “offensive” and try to rally your binge-watching troop of ne’er-do-wells to “do something” about the “mean people” at the paper.
But that won’t happen. That’s because the people who are complaining only know how to type something, not do something, and they all have short attention spans. They’ll be “busy” overreacting to some other perceived slight before they could organize their first Zoom meeting.
If people who were involved with the rescue efforts — which started Sunday night and continued through Monday morning — had been offended by our headline, they probably wouldn’t have said so. They have too much going on with their lives in the real world to stop and stomp their feet at every little thing that makes them mad. That’s because they’ve grown up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.