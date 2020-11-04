The show is beginning — and it is going to get ugly. The presidential election is in flux and likely will stay there for quite some time. No matter what happens, half of the country will be livid.
As of this writing (Wednesday morning), the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada are still having massive amounts of ballots being counted. President Trump is leading in all of those except Wisconsin and Nevada. If he holds — and that is a big if — those in which he leads, he will get four more years and Democrats will howl.
If/when the trove of mail-in ballots are counted and Joe Biden makes comebacks in even a few of those states, he will be the winner and Trump supporters will howl. In the America of today, no one should be surprised.
We urge people to stay sane and stay patient, because we will be here for a while.
In Mississippi, though, the results on many issues were clear. This is still Trump country, and the results showed with Cindy Hyde-Smith winning a six-year term in the Senate and our House representatives remaining three Republicans and one Democrat.
We applaud state residents for voting to adopt the new state flag. Having to start 2021 with a contentious issue that would result in 11 months of back-and-forth bickering about hate and heritage would have done no one any good. The old flag was not coming back. This is a positive move for the future.
We were a bit shocked that the medical marijuana ballot measures sailed through with large majorities. If done correctly, this measure will provide some crucial relief for residents with debilitating diseases.
Locally, voters overwhelmingly decided to not remove two water fountains from the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville that were once labeled “White” and “Colored,” but have long been non-functional and covered with plaques. One day, that historic building will no longer be needed as a functioning courthouse and should be turned into a museum. Those fountains are a part of our history — a tortured part — but can still be used as a learning tool for the future of this state, of where we once were and how far we have come. Frankly, unless it was brought to voters’ attention, how many people actually knew the fountains were there? We imagine the number is drastically lower compared to how many walk by them without noticing.
In the one contested race for District 2 Justice Court Judge, there will be a runoff on Nov. 24 between Sonny Saul and interim Judge Noel Rogers, who were the top two vote-getters in the four-person race. Turnout could be key in this race as it will be the lone race on the ballot in eight polling places — plus it is two days before Thanksgiving, which always affects turnout.
