Several stories in the past few issues of the Leader-Call show the bravery and heroism of ordinary people sent into extraordinary circumstances. We hope you have read them all and appreciate the sacrifices.
On Page 1 Saturday, we introduced a three-issue series of columns from World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle, the greatest war journalist of them all. He did not tell the stories from the perspective of the generals or break down tactics, rather he centered on the challenges that faced young men heading into battle in World War II. His columns are sobering. The sacrifices of the men he writes about beyond comprehension.
On Page A9, the second of the installments tells of the pure destruction as he walked the beaches of Normandy after the invasion ended. To even fathom what American servicemen faced is impossible. There is a reason those from that era are known as “The Greatest Generation.”
Locally, heroism showed itself when a man who had moved to the Free State to start a new life drowned trying to save his girlfriend’s child from a swollen creek. His girlfriend said that the man only had half a lung, yet never hesitated when he launched himself into the water trying to save another. He paid the ultimate price in an attempt to save lives.
In a separate incident at Big Creek, a man who we may never know the identity of saved an 18-year-old who had been swimming when his legs cramped and he went under. The rescued teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Although we don’t know the rescuer’s name, Calhoun Volunteer firefighter Lee Garick wrote, “Because you made a decision to not just watch or pull out your phone and video the incident, another young man will eventually go home to his family.”
Heroism shows itself in so many forms. We should all be grateful for those unselfish acts.
