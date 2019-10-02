For months leading up to the August primary elections, the Leader-Call was referred to incessantly by Sheriff Alex Hodge supporters as nothing more than lying, rag of a newspaper. No specifics, of course, just desperate measures taken by desperate people.
After Hodge’s defeat in the primary — but not by enough to avoid a runoff — the vitriol from many toward this newspaper increased tenfold with the sheriff acting as maestro.
He hammered away at this newspaper, its owner, its reporters and editors about myriad topics, but none more than the animal abuse raid, arrest and humiliation of an elderly couple in southern Jones County. No specifics on our “lies,” just that we were biased liars.
But as we have seen again today on Page A1, the sheriff and the Humane Society of the United States have lost again in a series of losses in Jones County Circuit Court. The state Supreme Court refused to even consider an appeal to Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson’s latest ruling about five housepets taken during the raid, even though a HSUS official was talking on camera about how those animals “wouldn’t be touched.”
Now Hodge and the HSUS will be required to produce those animals or possibly pay damages to Col. David and Mary Ellen Senne, from whom the dogs were taken.
Williamson had not been immune to the small group of Facebook critics, some of whom even intimated that the judge — perhaps the most honest public official in Jones County — was somehow in cahoots with this newspaper in a plot against the sheriff. All the good judge did was follow the law. His rulings have been upheld in every instance — and not just in this case, but most local cases we have seen.
The latest denial is another blow to the sheriff, who will be leaving office in January, and the Humane Society of the United States.
With the high court’s latest ruling, it will be interesting to see which direction this case will take. And, remember, the criminal portion of the ordeal has not been heard yet in Jones County Justice Court.
The ruling also is a blow to the critics of this newspaper. They’ll use the tired-old “Laurel Leader-Liar” — a monicker that is decades old — without any specifics. They will feel good about throwing doubt on our newspaper ethics.
And they will be wrong.
As we have done through this entire ordeal on our news pages, we will report the news.
