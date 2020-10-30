Though we don’t let it sway us one way or the other, opinions about initiatives 65 and 65A are not cleanly divided by the usual left and right political lines. Supporters in both camps are a mix of either. There are Republican lawmakers who support both, for example.
But when you go to the polls Tuesday, consider this: Dr. Mark Horne of South Central Regional Medical Center, an expert in medicine for nearly 30 years, tells us that proponents of the citizen-penned Initiative 65 are playing to emotions.
PTSD-stricken veterans in Mississippi, like those mentioned in the Letters to the Editor section here, would likely benefit from medical marijuana as those in other states already have. We’ll grant that the drug has legitimate medicinal properties. However, Initiative 65 would line the pockets of dispensaries and large companies, not the state, said Judge Charles Pickering and Mississippi Board of Health officer Ed Langton.
We believe that the state needs medical marijuana. But we also believe that we need good legislation, not an initiative that won’t benefit municipalities like Laurel.
Initiative 65 would bring more marijuana into communities. The verbiage would allow “treatment centers” — dispensaries — to set up shop only 500 feet from churches, schools and daycares. That’s 1,000 feet less than our liquor store laws.
It can’t be overlooked that the verbiage also allows for 2.5 ounces per patient per 14-day period. If you’ve ever seen just one ounce of the stuff, you’d know that an ounce is a Ziploc bag full. Five ounces per month is an absurd amount for one person.
We as voters, as Mississippians, should vote against both initiatives and see if we can find a better compromise. This state is ours, this decision is ours and the outcome could be near irrevocable. So our decision should be made out of patience, calculation and respect for the issue.
We believe marijuana should be regulated and taxed so that states and municipalities can benefit, which Initiative 65 won’t do. The state should also include a budget and plan for educational programs on marijuana, its history in the United States and what it does to the mind and body.
We ask for patience. We ask for a vote against both measures. Mississippi should come back together on the issue and try again when there is better verbiage on the table.
