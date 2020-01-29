On the last publication day of each month, the Leader-Call presents the Bobcat Jr. section. It is informative, educational and a huge hit among the young people of this area — and their teachers, too.
In today’s Leader-Call, you will find the February issue of Bobcat Jr. Take a look at the cover, for this is the first time we have instituted a change in the design of the front of this great publication.
We have decided to use the art talent in the Free State to design our cover each month. Teachers of local elementary schools’ fourth through sixth grades either have or will be invited to participate in this endeavor.
Glade Elementary School submits more school news for Bobcat Jr. than any other school in the county, so we felt it right to allow a budding artist from there to draw the cover for February. We sincerely thank Glade Elementary principals and teachers for their assistance and especially thank cover artist Serena Waters, a sixth-grader in Mrs. Pope’s class. She is the daughter of Billy Jones and Constance Waters.
We provided a few parameters, but much like the spirit of this newspaper in general, we let the artist do the work. Being as this February marks the annual festival known as Mardi Gras, we thought a Mardi Gras-themed cover would be perfect. We hope you enjoy it.
Bobcat Jr. would not be possible without the generous commitments from Howard Industries and Jones College. Without their support, thousands of school children in Jones County would go without this valuable learning tool, not to mention budding artists would be denied their chance to shine in front of thousands of people.
Any business leader who would like to get involved in Bobcat Jr. is urged to call 601-649-9388 and ask for the advertising department. The more advertisers, the more classrooms we can reach.
Laurel and Jones County is known for its love of the arts and artists. Bobcat Jr. is a reflection of that love as seen through the eyes of the future leaders of this county.
Parents and grandparents, you, too, can help by urging your school to get involved and submit worthy school news items for publication. We would like nothing more than to be inundated with news and photos of our local students. It takes a team effort, though.
Enjoy this month’s Bobcat Jr. We really do have some special young people in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.