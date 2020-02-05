It is human nature to make mistakes. From referees to highway workers to the highest senior level engineers at NASA, everyone makes mistakes.
Some of them are easily rectified — a wrong number of strikeouts for a pitcher, the name of a country road. Every mistake is a regrettable one, but some are easier to get over than others.
Mistakes are the bain of any newspapers’ existence. Once that button is hit to send pages to the printer and those big presses start to roll, there is absolutely nothing that can be done. Immortalized forever have been errors large and small from newspapers the world over. At the Leader-Call, each of us does their level best to catch errors. Some slip past reporters’ and editors’ eyes, as they are not paying complete attention to detail.
We also know that the readership of this newspaper is demanding — and we love that from you. You expect a quality product every single time it is delivered to your door. In turn, we expect engagement and loyalty from our readers. It is a great give-and-take that has sustained us in a time of an ever-changing media landscape.
On Tuesday, we made a grievous error that we have rectified in the news section but wanted to go one step further here. We listed a story of a convicted felon getting re-arrested. We had the wrong person who happened to share the same last name with the correct person. We were mortified when we learned of it.
The correction and updated information can be found on Page 14 in the jump from today’s A1 story under the clarification header. We apologize to the incorrectly identified person and to his family. It was an error that should have been caught. The ones most directly responsible for it have no words. Of course, as a team, we will all take the blame.
Many of you might be saying the correction should be fine. Other media sites all over the place put only a correction or an “updated” bug on an online story. We hold ourselves to a higher standard than they do, though. That is reflected in our honesty in reporting when some of our own have had their day not to shine. It has landed a couple of us on the front page of this newspaper. We don’t shield ourselves.
You have grown accustomed to that promise we make every time you receive your Leader-Call.
All we can do now is strive to be better tomorrow than we were today.
