The incredible success of the HGTV show “Home Town” has transformed our community. Laurel hit the lottery when the world got to see what was happening here. Ben and Erin Napier are the faces of the show and the movement, but they’d be the first to credit others who came before them and invested in downtown.
But there is no doubt that they are the geese laying the golden eggs. They’re the reason people from all over the world are wandering our streets and sidewalks to see the cute, quaint town that they see on TV every Sunday night. They’re also responsible for helping lifelong and longtime residents see their hometown in a different light.
The incredible popularity that’s taken them from a personal blog to three-time cover photos on People magazine and one of the top-rated shows on cable television in a span of five years has been beneficial to them and so many others.
But with fame comes a few pitfalls. Privacy and normalcy are hard to come by. It’s probably tougher for the Napiers than most movie stars because the show depicts them as they are — normal, everyday people. That makes them seem approachable, accessible. And they are — when they’re in public.
Erin, who is admittedly introverted by nature, and Ben, who is naturally gregarious, have handled their personal, almost-overnight fame admirably.
There have been a few instances where fans have crossed the line. Shooting photos through their windows is an invasion of privacy no one should have to endure. And creepy, obsessed “fans” who show too much interest in them or their children need to be warned: Our community is known for its hospitality, as are most small Southern towns, but we’re also well-armed and very protective, and our juries are made up of people with similar mindsets.
Yes, the Napiers are golden-egg-laying geese for a lot of people, and we don’t want to let a handful of deranged people make them retreat from the spotlight. But that sense of protectiveness doesn’t just extend to famous folks. We take care of our own here. You should also know that Erin’s father Phil is small in stature, but he was described as “tough as a pine knot” when he made our list as one of Jones County’s all-time greatest offensive lineman. He’s a refined country boy, so we’re pretty sure he’s a crack shot, too.
Consider all of this a courtesy warning. We want everyone to come visit, explore, shop, eat, have fun, say hello and maybe get a selfie with one of the stars if they’re out and about … but don’t cross the line. You’ll regret it.
