Let the hunting begin.
With a fourth season of the HGTV show “Home Town” already in the works, the houses to be featured next season will soon begin to be worked on. It will be another exciting sight in the city that is now getting used to seeing television production crews throughout downtown.
The show is slowly branching out from its offerings on the “Avenues” farther into North Laurel. There certainly are no shortage of houses that are in need of repair and we know the ones chosen for Season 4 will sparkle. That is the constant from the show — the results are amazing.
Maybe in Season 4, we will see the crews heading down into South Laurel. There are plenty of neighborhoods there that could benefit as much as those in the north half of the city. Residents of that part of the city should experience what so many others have since the meteoric rise in popularity of the show.
The underlying crux of the show is taking pride in the city. Take pride in your homes, your yards, the city streets and the neighborhood parks. We urge everyone to take pride in what you have, whether it be a stately mansion on 6th Avenue or a single-story home on South 4th. Who knows, maybe South 4th will be a destination in a future episode.
It will be a busy eight months or so for the folks responsible for producing the show. We can hardly wait for Season 4.
