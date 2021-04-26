It seems such a short time ago that we watched Ben and Erin Napier and a big swath of the Laurel community looking as nervous as a long-tail cat in a room full of rocking chairs waiting for the pilot episode of a new show called “Home Town.”
We remember the pure joy they showed when the show was picked up for a full season. Then another. Then another.
Five years later, Home Town is churning along as one of HGTV’s most watched programs. Ben and Erin have shot into television orbit. They are superstars in our own backyard. The throngs of dedicated fans who visit Laurel every day are a testament to not only the show’s popularity, but the community that has responded to the influx. Billboards can be found in neighboring states. Laurel is a happening place.
For their next adventure, the Napiers are taking on more than a house — they are tackling a town. Premiering Sunday at 7 p.m. on HGTV, Home Town Takeover will begin its six-episode run in Wetumpka, Ala.
According to HGTV: “The series will showcase 12 major renovations all over Wetumpka, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers’ market — and even an entire downtown street — with the goal that the impact will ripple through the community for generations to come. As a special preview, the second episode of Home Town Takeover also will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning Sunday. More new episodes will launch early each Sunday on the streaming platform.”
Special guests will include Sheryl Crow, Eddie Jackson, Ty Pennington, Steve Ford and many more.
Wetumpka is in southeastern Alabama about 17 miles north of Montgomery with a population of about 9,000. The city lies on the Coosa River and is known for the site of a 1,000-foot-wide meteor crater created an estimated 80 million years ago. The city also has a full-size replica of the Temple of Hera at Olympia.
We have no doubt that this show, too, will be a rousing success.
Nervous skepticism after the pilot episode turned into five great years for our Home Town. The excitement doesn’t ever seem to go away; it just builds.
Because of that, we are all better off. If you haven’t taken time to ride around Laurel or stroll through downtown, do it. Sometimes living in a place, we overlook its many positive aspects and beauty. Laurel is blessed with both. And the world has had a front-row seat for its transformation.
