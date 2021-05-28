Like most aspects of American society, the United States flag will draw out the passions of the people. Many see that symbol of a land of freedom and opportunity with men and women who have bravely sacrificed for its survival. They see the flag with reverence. They scowl when someone burns it, yet grit their teeth because they know those who died in defense of it died to defend freedom — which includes defiling the flag. Irony indeed.
Then there are those who see is at a symbol of oppression and a white-dominated society where minorities are systematically disadvantaged by the white power structure. They see the symbol as overseeing a nation founded on slavery, which needs to right the wrongs of our ancestors by ... well, we’re not quite sure what the end game might be for those who hold disdain for this country. And while patriotic Americans might disagree vehemently, the last thing those patriots would say is you cannot think that way.
A quick scan of history will show that this country was officially founded in 1787, when the United States gained its freedom from Great Britain. A government had to be built from scratch. At the time, there were 13 states — several of them slave-holding states, others non-slave states. Without allowing the practice of slavery to continue — as abhorrent as it was — would have doomed this nation from its first days. There was just no way Southern states would agree to join a union without slavery. In less than a century — a blip in time — these United States fought a war against itself to preserve the ideals not of slavery, but of opportunity and freedom. More than 365,000 Union soldiers — the vast majority of them white — died to preserve the ideals of that flag and bring an end to slavery.
Under that flag, our fathers and grandfathers have stormed beaches as bombs rained down upon them. They have fought through jungles and in deserts so that the meaning of that flag could be realized. The meaning of that flag represents the 13 original colonies — the stripes — and states are represented by stars. The red stripes stand for the hardiness and valor, while the white stand for purity and innocence. That flag became a symbol when we were nothing but an idea.
As Memorial Day approaches, we urge you to pay respect to that flag and the men and women who have died in its defense. It is a disservice to their memory, their valor and their honor to contend that their sacrifice was made in a grand effort to return this nation to its horrific days of slavery.
No matter who you are and no matter what your life circumstances might be, you can do whatever you want that doesn’t harm or impede others. You can get up tomorrow and drive across the country to start a new life. You can go from washing jockstraps to overseeing the equipment room for an NFL franchise. You can go from mopping floors to CEO of a major company. The possibilities are endless in spite of how many times you are told you can’t do this or that and how the deck has, is and always will be stacked against you. Many of our roads are harder to navigate than others. But the road is open to anyone and everyone who wants to give it a shot. Freedom is a great thing, no matter how many people want to destroy it.
We urge all of you — lovers of America and those who think it is the worst place this side of Devil’s Island — to visit www.leader-call.com on Memorial Day morning (Monday) as we will have as our lead story the solemn rendition of TAPS available to play. The video lasts three minutes. Play it and reflect on those who went to defend this flag and this country and never came home. Honor their sacrifice. Don’t disrespect their memory.
