With friends like these, who needs enemies?
Those might be the next words from state Sen. Chris McDaniel after he launched an offensive against Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who, McDaniel said, has threatened conservatives with redistricting their seats right out of the state legislature if they do not “fall in line” with what Hosemann demands.
As lieutenant governor, Hosemann — who rose to power on his aww-shucks commercials of constituents mispronouncing his name — is proving to be a creature of The Swamp, an insider who is little more than a tentacle sticking out of Haley Barbour. In the world of The Swamp — the same swamp that went to horrific lengths to keep McDaniel from defeating swamp creature Thad Cochran in the 2014 U.S. Senate race — falling in line with leadership is the only thing that matters.
We can see it with U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, who are loyal soldiers to The Swamp. We see it with the likes of U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, who keeps getting re-elected for falling in line. It is a sickening display. Whether they have sold out their convictions in the name of power and money, or they never had convictions at all.
Now, it appears, that anyone who does not fall in line is destined for political destruction. Those were the claims Sunday night by McDaniel, who has been ostracized because of his refusal to “fall in line” with leadership. But not only is it McDaniel who is falling under Hosemann’s threat, but other conservatives who stood with McDaniel in appeal of an amendment to a religious freedom bill.
McDaniel, in a 13-minute fiery Facebook Live appearance on Sunday, said after those 15 senators agreed with McDaniel, Hosemann called them into his office to not only berate them, but threaten them. How? In a few weeks, the once-every-decade redistricting of state lines will occur and, McDaniel said, Hosemann is demanding loyalty and allegiance or he will oversee a redistricting plan to, in essence, eliminate those seats conservatives now hold.
Now, we would expect that if a Democrat were the lieutenant governor, but a Republican? Isn’t the end goal to present one of the most conservative states in America as just that? Apparently, being a loyal soldier and falling in line with leadership is more important than holding conservative values.
We know the likes of Barbour and Hosemann — they are bullies with that famous aww-shucks (yet terribly fake) grins and Southern drawls. We know they have infiltrated the halls of the U.S. Congress and now it is clear that they are infiltrating the Capitol in Jackson. To them, McDaniel is a threat to their club — that disgusting swamp club that gets rich off the backs of ordinary Mississippians. It was the club that so many Americans hate and led to the ascension of the outsider Donald Trump and then led to his eventual destruction. Those in power in Jackson and Washington have rigged the system to the benefit of themselves no matter what letter is after their name. Call them Republicans and Democans — one big incestous swamp family.
Hosemann’s goal, we believe, is to keep his minions in line so that when it is his turn — like it was for the loathsome Tate “Turtle on a Fencepost” Reeves — to run for governor, he will have their support. We often refer to Reeves as that turtle — someone must have put him there because he certainly didn’t get there on his own — because he rode The Swamp power of Barbour. Hosemann appears to be doing the same thing.
Hosemann’s actions are akin to those of the national Democrat Party — and many Republicans — who want nothing more than to beat their political enemies into submission. Keep conservatives quiet, shut them down (except when you need them), use nefarious tactics and threats all in an effort to keep a stranglehold on power for the self-annointed “elites.”
We urge every Mississippian to watch McDaniel’s video. See the tactics being taken and marvel at the courage being shown. But to those who know him, that is nothing new. That is why he came within a few percentage points of dealing a huge blow to The Swamp. In the three weeks between that loss to Cochran the runoff, Barbour and his swamp monsters went to extraordinary lengths to destroy McDaniel. And yet here we are, eight years later, and McDaniel is still fighting against the swamp.
We know Hosemann and Reeves and their ilk are beholden to special interests, money and power — it is clear as Monday’s blue skies. As for McDaniel, “The only allegiance I have is to the people.”
We often talk about saving the country from self-serving politicians, and our ire is usually directed as a Democrat Party that has completely gone off the rails. But they are able to do so with swamp Republicans who have neither the backbone nor the intestinal fortitude to stand and fight.
Love him or loathe him, the one aspect of Chris McDaniel that cannot be lost is that he doesn’t change his political colors to advance self-interests. He is not scared of Hosemann nor Reeves nor Barbour — and they will continue to try to destroy him and those like him.
