Go back in your collective memories and ask yourself if you ever thought you would see the day the prime minister of Canada would use “emergency powers” to seize citizens’ bank accounts of those who are protesting the way in which he governs? Of all places, Canada?
Did you ever see the day when those in charge of distributing information would actively censor what they deemed as “misinformation,” with only a handful of powerful, connected people deciding what is misinformation? In America, the First Amendment has stood strong for 246 years. Being allowed to speak freely without interference has been the hallmark of our republic.
The “government” cannot censor free speech, but tech companies that are in lockstep with the party now in power, do have that power. They can censor a United States president. They can censor 200-year-old newspapers trying to shine a light on corruption. They can do it all under the massive umbrella of trying to protect the world from “misinformation.” The end-around assault by this government — through proxies with massive amounts of power — on the First Amendment is alarming.
If this government can find a way to snag the First Amendment, then what is stopping it from attacking the Second Amendment, or, dare we say, declaring war on the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment has been under assault for years, as law-abiding, gun-owning citizens of this country are treated with scorn. An armed citizenry is much more difficult to overcome, and those in power who want absolute power know that. The Second Amendment had nothing to do with hunting, but the ability for the people to defend themselves and their families if and when the government got out of control — which this government is spiraling toward at a rapid speed.
People who cherish the rights and freedoms granted to us through generations of blood, sweat and toil, and who believe those rights come from a power higher than man, are worried. Control, at all ends, is the endgame. A time will come when those in power will come for all of your freedoms — the writing has been on the wall for decades, but we have been too busy caught up in Kim Kardashian’s baby and beating each other up on Facebook.
The Free State Citizens Action Union has petitioned the Jones County Board of Supervisors to declare Jones County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The move would be purely symbolic, but it would send a message — no matter what, no matter when, the people of Jones County will never be forced to surrender their weapons. This is the same county that declared itself a Free State during the War Between the States.
We never thought we’d see the day when the First Amendment would be in jeopardy, but it is here.
We never thought we’d see the day when the Second Amendment would be, either. But that day is here as well. If the day comes, rest assured one of the last to give in will be the people of Jones County.
We urge the board to follow through on the proposal and pass this symbolic, yet important measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.