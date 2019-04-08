It is impossible to calculate or quantify the good that Howard Industries has done for our community. Half of the partnership that started the business a half-century ago passed away last week, leaving a void that will be impossible to fill.
Some of the most powerful and articulate people in our community have spoken eloquently and poignantly about Linda Howard since she passed away on Wednesday. They tried to put into words just how significant her roles were in her family, in the startup of the transformer business with husband Billy Howard, in the development of HI’s other businesses, as a respected business leader across the state, as a philanthropist to local schools, organizations and individuals …
We could fill every page of this paper and still barely scratch the surface of the impact she had on this community. The business she was co-founder of is now the largest employer in Jones County, by far, with 4,500. From that standpoint alone, she would have helped more people than just about anyone else around here, even if she never lifted a finger for anyone outside of HI. But she did so much more.
What we do know and can describe is how she and her husband supported this newspaper. They were proud to see it returned to local ownership seven years ago this month. As a homegrown business, they had a special appreciation for other locals who kept businesses at home. They were aware that the Leader-Call had been under corporate ownership for three decades or so and they knew it was better for the community to have a locally owned newspaper.
That’s why, shortly after the announcement was made that Jim Cegielski had bought the Leader-Call and returned it to local ownership, the Howards quickly called and offered to do anything they could to help keep it that way.
Keep in mind now, that wasn’t long after stories were published about the legal troubles and punishment for a former HI personnel manager who had hired hundreds of illegal aliens … a practice that led to a high-profile raid by federal agents and some less-than-flattering headlines for Howard Industries.
There had been a few other unflattering stories over the years, and in all probability, there will be others that pop up from time to time in the future, too. That’s the nature of the business. We’ve never had more than 10 employees at a time, and a half-dozen or so of ours have wound up on our front page for negative reasons in the 12 years we’ve been publishing a paper here … so, with 4,500 employees, odds are that some bad things are going to happen sometime.
The Howards were smart enough to understand that the overall benefits of having a locally owned, aggressive newspaper far outweighed the occasional negative story. They never once tried to influence any decision we made about which stories to run — or not run — and they never pulled their advertising or support of Bobcat Jr., which is the publication that goes to young schoolchildren in the community.
In other words, they weren’t petty or vindictive. They saw the greater good. And they had a knack for being able to do that, considering that they grew a billion-dollar business from scratch.
We were fierce defenders of HI when out-of-towners embarked upon a crusade to get its employees to unionize, and we smacked around some past councilmen editorially when they tried to pull HI’s tax exemption because of a handful of disgruntled employees. They were willing to trade a few votes for taking away the incentive for our community’s greatest employer and contributor to stay at home. People with that kind of short-sightedness and selfishness don’t need to be in leadership positions, and we said so.
We didn’t do those things because of the Howards’ support of us. We did them because they were the right things to do. That’s how we make all of our judgments. The Howards understood and appreciated that. And that’s just one of the things that made Linda Howard so special. She was selfless and anything but short-sighted. She saw the big picture. God bless her and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.