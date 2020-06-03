America’s largest cities are burning.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Jones County, making it the leader in the state for new COVID cases.
And, by the way, a tropical storm is already expected to churn off the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and into the Gulf of Mexico.
Could 2020 possibly get any worse? Frogs falling from the sky, perhaps?
Tropical Storm Cristobal is not expected to cause much damage outside of drenching rain and possible flash-flooding. The hurricane season began on Monday and will last for six months. If this is any indication, we might be in for a wild ride.
So while you weep at watching criminals under the guise of protesters destroying America and you pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, get prepared for hurricane season now. Don’t freak out over Cristobal, but use it as a reminder that it is time to get that emergency kit together.
These tips are from the Mississippi Emergency Management Association:
• Start an emergency savings account. Most experts recommend having a minimum of three to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund, if possible. These funds can be used to make disaster repairs, cover insurance deductibles or pay monthly bills if your income is interrupted by job loss. Keep some cash on hand, because if the power is out in your area, it is likely that credit card machines and ATMs will not work.
• Review insurance coverage. Review your policy and make sure you have the proper amount of coverage to repair or replace your home and belongings. Pay special attention to deductibles that apply to specific events, such as hurricanes, which can be a percentage of your home’s value. Also review your flood coverage, because it is not included in most homeowners’ insurance policies.
• Secure critical documents. Take some time to make sure that critical documents are in a safe, secure place and could be taken in case of evacuation. Important documents include driver’s license, green card, passport; Social Security and tax information; titles, deeds and registrations for property and vehicles owned; insurance policies; credit cards, bank and investment records; birth certificates, marriage certificates and wills. Invest in a water- and fire-proof box or safe-deposit box to keep these records secure. You could also keep copies of them electronically on portable drives or make hard copies.
The last thing we need is for a hurricane to hit our county, but it could happen. Be prepared if it does.
