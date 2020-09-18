In the most classic example of absurdity run amok, consider the city of Minneapolis, Minn. After the tragic, horrific killing of George Floyd, who literally had his last breath choked out of him by a maniacal police officer, riots and looting ran rampant. The loudest voices protesting the actions of four police officers — one who kneeled on Mr. Floyd’s neck and three who watched — began a push to “defund” police.
Make no mistake, “defund” meant “dismantle.” Loud voices demanded the city’s police force be, in essence, neutered. Feckless, weak politicians on the City Council — either out of fear or some sort of social justice obligations to make amends for the scourge of slavery — voted unanimously to do just that. They voted to cripple the police department.
So what happened? In the two months since that most ridiculous decision, crime in half of the Twin Cities has skyrocketed. Police data showed a rise in assaults, homicides, property crimes and arson. More people have been killed in the first eight months of 2020 in that city than in all of 2019.
That is what happens. When people who keep law and order are neutered, violence goes up. There are bad people in this world, and what stands between bad people and law-abiding people are the police. Limit their effectiveness and strip them of funding and that safety mechanism collapses.
Of course the City Council, who made the decision, still stands by that decision, correct? “Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen,” said Minneapolis City Councilman Jamal Osman.
If you asked us to make this stuff up, we couldn’t.
So the next time you hear rabid protesters demanding that police departments and law-enforcement agencies either get defunded or abolished, remember Minneapolis. The “leaders” there made a horrible decision, and when the fallacy of that decision comes to fruition, they take the police department to task.
Classic politics. Classic hypocrisy. Classic irony. Classic lunacy.
We can all thank our local councils, boards and elected officials for not ever considering such a non-sensical plan as the people in Minneapolis. And if they ever do begin to consider such, let the voices of sanity rule over the shrills of insanity.
