No image will define the disconnect between the elitist Establishment national politicians and the people who make this country run than that of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s now-infamous “Ice Cream Social.”
In an interview on TV news — and we use “news” lightly — the multimillionaire Pelosi is finding a way to survive COVID-19 in her gated mansion. She takes viewers on a tour of her refrigerator that reportedly cost more than a Honda HRV. The refrigerator is filled with $12-a-pint ice cream. She makes sure to let everyone know that the new shipment arrived and there is plenty for everyone.
While millions upon millions of people file for unemployment and businesses shutter by the thousands, the second-in-line of succession for the presidency is downing gourmet ice cream as if it is something everyone does.
This virus is further exposing the “Swamp” we all talk about wanting to get rid of, yet we keep sending the same slithering swamp dwellers such as Pelosi back to laugh at us while overseeing a rigged game.
We have seen how deep the swamp can get. Lifelong politicians who have the game fixed are holding onto that power with a death grip. Life is too good for them. Drastic times call for drastic measures, though, and that might be in the form of a Constitutional Convention, where the states can gather to amend the Constitution. First on that list should be mandatory term limits — four two-year terms in the House and two six-year terms in the Senate. The first fight against this swamp is the abolishment of allowing the same person to serve for 25, 30, 40 years. Spend that long in the swamp and, eventually, you can sit in front of unemployed American smiling and laughing ... “Let them eat ice cream!”
