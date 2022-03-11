With that headline alone, statistically, half the country will tune out this editorial. The name Trump is so reviled, so connected to Satan himself, anything that comes after it is dismissed.
Since the first days of his campaign in 2015, the Leader-Call has steadfastly stood behind him. We could see through the politics of destruction — sham impeachments, Russia hoax — and we could go on for another week. We have never and probably will never see such hatred directed toward a president of this country ever again.
We know it likely is a fool’s errand to try to convince those who believe he is the devil that he had the American people’s backs. We will be labeled with the usual — and tired — racist, white supremacist, Nazi, blah blah blah. We don’t care. If history were to judge a presidency by accomplishments — maybe not those in the minority wanted, but what he promised — he will go down as a great president and maybe the first to fully ignite the fuse of change that is so desperately needed.
Hatred — and the Democrats’ gift of the COVID-19 pandemic — won the day with Joe Biden’s election. Fourteen months later and America is weak. The president, a shell of a career politician whose job is to read the words of others, has no idea what to do. The administration is showing how scared it is of Vladmir Putin. While Ukraine has the hero President Zelensky sitting in his office as enemy troops near the capital city, telling Putin, in no uncertain terms, go to hell. He has become a world hero because of his defiance. Here, we have an old, senile man who rarely will field reporters’ questions and who spends most of his time, it appears, at home in Delaware. The world is burning and the country most known for stepping up to the plate to stop tyranny is scared to death.
We highly doubt Putin would have invaded Ukraine with Trump in office. But had he done so, we imagine the president launching Operation Warp Speed to immediately supercharge the oil and gas industry to choke off Russia from the rest of the world. Tell all of Russia’s customers to come and get it.
Then whack Putin with choking sanctions — to that we do have faith the Biden administration did right. Destroy his economy.
Give the OK for any NATO country to give whatever planes they want to. We are often told that America should not be the world’s policeman, so if Poland wants to give plans to Ukraine, let Poland give planes to Ukraine. Putin is a bully who needs to get smacked down, and there is no doubt that Trump would have smacked him down.
The world would have gotten the message.
Most of all, Trump would have put the needs of Americans first, something the modern-day Democrat, through elitist guilt or pure stupidity, believes is something as evil as the president who preached it. Low taxes, energy independence and strength on the world stage are nothing but dog-whistles for white supremacists in liberals’ eyes.
We anticipated a precipitous downward spiral once a corrupt career politician with obvious signs of mental decline found a way to win an election campaigning from his basement. But even we never feared America would decline this fast.
