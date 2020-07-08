Constitutional freedoms are afforded to everyone in America (unless, of course, they’ve been removed for cause) and all people are created equal, according to our Declaration of Independence. But all people certainly aren’t equal when it comes to responsibility and judgment. It would serve society well if people had to undergo an IQ/knowledge test before being issued a social media account, kind of like the process for getting a driver’s license. After all, people’s lives have been wrecked by a single moment of bad judgment and impatience while at the controls of a keyboard.
Shutting down social media isn’t going to happen, though, and, frankly, we wouldn’t want it to … even though it would make our lives better. We don’t support anything that infringes on anyone’s First Amendment rights, tempting as it is. No, in an ideal world, people would use it to be sociable, and when someone blasts off something that’s intentionally provocative, everyone would ignore it.
That’s what too many people don’t seem to understand — it’s possible to scroll past something without commenting on it. Too many people don’t have that self-control, unfortunately. What makes social media so volatile is the same principle that makes youth sports so contentious. Otherwise reasonable, intelligent people sit on their side and listen to a couple of crazies on the opposite side for as long as they can bear it, then they finally blast off. That makes more chime in on the opposite side; then more join the fray on their side. And pretty soon it’s a free-for-all of lunatics.
What makes social media even worse is the relative anonymity and unlikeliness of an immediate physical repercussion for calling out someone on the other side of the county or country. People who live in the social media world aren’t doers. There’s little physical risk to “confronting” them.
But they sure know how to band and organize to torture someone in the cyberworld. They’re so good at it, they have gained an inordinate amount of power over public officials and private companies and organizations. Almost all are afraid of being targeted if the clickers get triggered. And almost all are more concerned about being judged by the triggered crowd of woke people in the present than they are about how they are judged by history.
There are many examples of their ability to harness power and wreak havoc upon those who wind up in their sights, and a handful have happened here in just the last few days. Videos of encounters with the LPD are circulating that don’t paint a full picture of the incidents within context. Then there was the Kaileigh Schmidt debacle, in which a group of people who couldn’t find Mississippi on a map if they were spotted the first four letters, still knew “for certain!” that she was being held hostage by her “evil, racist father and stepmother,” and the sheriff was in on the conspiracy.
Then there is the ongoing fallout of a poorly worded, potentially offensive post made by Election Commissioner Gail Welch. She sent a private message to someone whose name is blotted out, and it was shared with the masses to make her look bad. It went viral among the woke, and all of the commenters are certain that she’s a racist, too, and that she should be fired (even though she’s an elected official who can’t be fired).
What she wrote doesn’t sound good, but it is open to interpretation. There is no ambiguity in the comments of the intolerant, rush-to-judgment folks on Facebook who claim they want more tolerance in the world. They went through the posts on her page and littered it with comments such as the one above, which was in response to Welch wishing all of the dads a happy Father’s Day. Disgusting.
What the commenters can’t see is how Welch and fellow Election Commissioner Addie Chinn — who is black and active in the Democrat Party — work side by side almost every day and have an affection for each other despite their political differences. They don’t see that Welch doesn’t have a mean bone in her body — except maybe for opponents of her beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs.
People sometimes call us out for “not getting the facts” about a story they don’t like, especially when it involves someone they’re close to. But the reality is, we work to gather as much information as we can before putting something out there. That’s not how social media works. The only litmus test for its users is, “Does it fit my agenda?” — not accuracy or fairness.
Facebook is the home of FakeNews. The sooner more people realize that — and learn to ignore things they don’t like instead of perpetuating an argument — we’ll be on our way to progress.
