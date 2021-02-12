The second impeachment sham against a president who is no longer in office will wrap up in the next few days — mercifully. The ex-president will be found not guilty in a pre-determined outcome. The entire sham was designed to continue to inflame one side of the political aisle while also continuing a blood-thirsty effort to destroy a man 74 million Americans supported.
What happened on Jan. 6 was frightening — and sobering. Watching the U.S. Capitol under an assault from rioters should have made every American sick to their stomachs. While we support the right to protest — from all sides — when that devolves into violence, there is no defense. Not for left-wing thugs who have been trying to destroy cities on the West Coast, not fringe groups of White nationalists or the violence that erupts in many Black Lives Matter protests. There is no defense.
The impeachment might have had more power behind it had the American people not watched an opposition party for four years try everything — some legal, some not — to destroy a presidency from before it began. Consider that on the day Donald Trump was sworn into office, the Washington Post published a story titled, “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.” What? He hadn’t even gotten the carpets cleaned in the Oval Office and now there was talk of impeachment? For what? Getting elected?
From that day forward, America was told the president stole the election from Hillary Clinton with help from the Russian government. He was labeled a traitor to the nation. He was vilified at every turn and met resistance no matter what he did. Representatives chanted, “Impeach 45! Impeach 45!”
Trump was put under the microscope of a special counsel, investigations and probes, and all had the same result — no malfeasance. No matter how many lies were told on the national news, the truth is, he did nothing impeachable. And yet they impeached him anyway because of a phone call. Democrats forced the people to endure the political equivalent of a death-penalty trial for nothing. Vindictiveness and wanting to “cure” Americans of their stupidity for voting for him. The first impeachment trial failed miserably, like most everything that was tried. Thinking people could see the vicious partisanship on display. Agendas took the place of facts and rational people were getting tired of it. Exhaustion set in at the effort to destroy a president.
Can we now add “racism” as another word that’s been exhausted? Are we not all sick of the constant drumbeat of calls of White supremacy and being racist simply because a person was born with more or less melanin in their skin? The Scarlet Letter of racism has worked for years. It is the last call when arguments fail — the impeachment of the social world.
Anyone who wants to see the stain of white supremacy should visit the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson. It is a sad, disgusting foray into the depths of racism and bigotry. It was a horrible time — and one we have to constantly try to remedy. The great words of the preamble to the Constitution, “to form a more perfect union,” are prominent. Strive each day to get better and form a more perfect place to live. There is no such thing as Utopia and perfection is unattainable, but for the One. We have to understand that as a group of people who, like it or not, are all sharing this place we call Earth.
That cannot happen, though, with the ever-present calls of racism directed at any and every action. The more the words “racist” and “white supremacy” are thrown around with such impunity, the less effect those words will have against a small segment of our population that actually is racist and does believe in the notion of white supremacy. Dig deeper into the fabric of our society, though, and most will find that the vast — VAST — majority of people want just a few things. They want to live in peace and safety. They want to make a better life for themselves and their children. They want prosperity across all of societal demographics. They believe in the notion that a rising tide lifts all boats. It is those people — from every ethnic background — who are the backbone of this country. But it is the loudest voices, the ones who want to continue to inflame and incite, who are drowning out the voices of the masses.
A small segment of the local population has taken it upon themselves to be the police of race, especially directed at this newspaper, its owner and those who work here. They launch labels at folks they don’t know and likely have never met. They take words from stories, put them in a blender and impose their views to the world — these people are racists, as they are the ones who have abandoned Dr. King’s words. They are judging people, not by their character but by the color of their skin. And they are minimizing true racism and racist intent much the same way unhinged Democrats have minimized what a political impeachment should be.
Oh, we know that we will continue to be labeled as racists because when one cannot argue on the merits, it is then time to fling tried-and-true methods. Against Trump, it was “fraud” and “traitor” and “inciter in chief.” In society, it is “racism” and “white supremacy.” We often quote actor Morgan Freeman — a Mississippian — when he was asked how we will ever get rid of racism. “Stop talking about it,” he said. We don’t believe for a second he was talking about being quiet and complicit against the segment who truly are racists and bigots, but rather by persistently launching labels of racism and bigotry at anyone and everyone with a different skin color, the effect is lessened forever. Much like political impeachments will be cheapened forever. It’s a modern-day “Boy Who Cried Wolf” world.
We leave everyone with this powerful verse from Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. As you read it, decide for yourself — whether you are black, white, orange or blue — if we actually made progress or if we failed miserably: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.” We all should.
