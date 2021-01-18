The 217 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted in favor of a second impeachment of Donald Trump are complicit in turning the equivalent of the political death penalty into nothing more than an indictment. Law scholars will tell you that a decent prosecutor could get a ham sandwich indicted, and that is true.
House Democrats — and 10 feckless Republicans who should be primaried in the next election cycle — feigned moral outrage as they impeached President Trump for the second time in his presidency. Make no mistake, if they could have, they would have impeached him 15 times. How could we be surprised at that? From the day he was elected, the blood-thirst for impeachment began.
Remember Maxine Waters squawking, “Impeach 45! Impeach 45!” just days after his election? She was not alone. Remember the even crazier Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib recalling a story of telling her daughter, “We’re going to impeach the (MFer)!” Classy. Very classy.
For four years, they had Trump’s presidency under constant assault, from made-up charges of Russian collusion to a phone call with a foreign leader to help sniff out massive corruption surrounding the family of the current president-elect.
We only have to go back to the close of 2019, when the House shamefully impeached Trump because of his phone call with the president of Ukraine. The matter was so pressing and the ouster of the president so imminent, swamp monster Pelosi waited weeks to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. If the latest articles of impeachment are so important that the president has to be removed immediately, then why would high-ranking Democrat Rep. James Clyburne say he might wait until after the new president’s first 100 days in office to introduce the articles to the Senate? No wonder that body cannot get anything substantive accomplished. Then again, that might be a blessing this go ’round.
Listening to this latest round of impeachment arguments was as if the Democrats simply dusted off their previous remarks, changed “Ukraine president” to “inciting a riot” and rammed through a second sham impeachment so they can say that Trump had been impeached twice. Under these Democrats, Jesus would have been impeached for curing a blind man without having a proper medical license.
History will show that the Democrats have made the most serious action Congress could take and turned it into little more than a partisan effort in futility. Impeachments from here forward will mean little more than securing an indictment against a ham sandwich — and we all know how easy that is.
