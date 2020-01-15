We were heartened to see the commitment of new Sheriff Joe Berlin to begin deputizing officers from other agencies within Jones County. Cooperation is always the prudent road to travel and that sentiment is stronger when talking about law enforcement.
Jones County consists of about 700 square miles. Believing that a finite number of deputies can patrol the entire county is a fool’s errand. It is impossible. Even doubling the department’s size and increasing the budget by several million dollars will not accomplish the goal of policing those 700 square miles.
But the job becomes a little easier knowing that backup may be nearby when needed. In the future, law enforcement in Laurel, Ellisville, Sandersville and Soso will have the ability to help when needed in the county, outside their municipalities.. That will prove to be invaluable.
We are not just talking about crimes here, either. We are talking about working wreck scenes and aiding firefighters. We are talking about a collective goal to provide the best law enforcement results in Jones County.
Implementing the program will take time as Sheriff Joe Berlin settles into his new office. He is committed to the move, however, and we are committed to him making that move. You should be, too.
Law enforcement is a brotherhood, but that brotherhood often becomes hard-headed in its territorialism. You see it far beyond Jones County, all the way to the highest echelons of federal law enforcement. In many cases, that territorialism is driven by ego.
Before being elected sheriff, Berlin worked for both the Laurel and Sandersville police departments, so that relationship already had been solidified. Ellisville police Chief Bruce Russell is in full support of deputizing officers. We can venture a guess that the Soso PD would have no problems, either.
The plan is right for Jones County, as long as egos remain on the sidelines.
We believe that will prove to be the case. Jones County residents will be safer because of it.
