The relationship between law enforcement and the media is much like a seesaw. Invariably, the media and law enforcement have to work together for the common good, but sometimes it is with trepidation on both sides.
As you have seen over the past six weeks, the coverage of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department surely has been enhanced. By letting the professionals on both sides handle news, everyone in the Free State comes out a winner.
Sheriff Joe Berlin has shown that he has trust in both this newspaper and in his higher-ranking deputies and investigators. The flow of information has been tremendous on both sides. We are confident that will continue.
Berlin is not interested in the headlines. He never has been. He allows those with the experience and the common sense to handle media requests. The Leader-Call is without question the most dominant media outlet in Jones County. When it comes to hard news coverage, there is no substitute.
Berlin allowing his crew to handle the media professionally also again highlights our long-held contention that a department such as that has no business with a public relations professional — a contention to which we have been proven right. PR people are hired to create an image, not act as reporters.
