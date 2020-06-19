In the height of the Vietnam War, a war that tore America apart, iconic journalist Walter Cronkite in 1968 came out on his nightly news program to pronounce that American involvement in Vietnam was an unwinnable endeavor.
“It seems now more certain than ever that the bloody experience of Vietnam is to end in a stalemate,” Cronkite said. It has been widely reported that after that statement, President Lyndon B. Johnson said, “If we have lost Cronkite, we have lost Middle America.” The president did not seek re-election.
Sometimes, the writing is on the wall.
No symbol in America today draws the emotions from so many sides as that of the corner emblem in the State of Mississippi flag. Whether one sees heritage in the blue X adorned with 13 stars or they see hate, the symbol most linked to Confederates in the Civil War and, then a century later, as a rallying cry for the Ku Klux Klan, draws out fervent passions.
On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference urged Mississippi to change its state flag. In Mississippi, the Southeastern Conference is sacrosanct. The SEC is powerful, especially in a state that has two member institutions. Could they remove Mississippi State and Ole Miss from the conference because of the state flag? The SEC certainly could dictate such. The opposition from the SEC toward Mississippi’s flag has become the loudest and most powerful voice pushing for change. So did the Mississippi Economic Council
The pressure mounted even more on Friday morning when the NCAA said no championship events in any sport would take place in Mississippi unless the flag is changed.
The fervor over the flag is not going anywhere, much like the fervor 50 years ago about the country’s involvement in Vietnam.
If Mississippi has lost the SEC and NCAA, it likely has lost the state flag.
