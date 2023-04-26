Robin Robinson is ducking-and-dodging a debate challenge, using her ailing husband as an excuse as to why she cannot commit to a 90-minute sit-down on the Buck Naked Truth podcast. However, she does have time for an upcoming lunch with the Jones County Republican Women and other campaign events. So, what gives?

We most certainly do not want to slight the health fight that her husband Sam Britton is going through, and we wish him a swift recovery. In an email sent to Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski, Robinson wrote, “As you know, my husband Sam Britton is in a difficult, life threatening fight with prostate cancer. Sam is participating in a clinical trial and is receiving treatment in Houston, Texas at M D Anderson. Sam and I are regularly traveling back and forth to Houston for his treatment. There is simply no practical way for me to commit to a debate.”

