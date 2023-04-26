Robin Robinson is ducking-and-dodging a debate challenge, using her ailing husband as an excuse as to why she cannot commit to a 90-minute sit-down on the Buck Naked Truth podcast. However, she does have time for an upcoming lunch with the Jones County Republican Women and other campaign events. So, what gives?
We most certainly do not want to slight the health fight that her husband Sam Britton is going through, and we wish him a swift recovery. In an email sent to Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski, Robinson wrote, “As you know, my husband Sam Britton is in a difficult, life threatening fight with prostate cancer. Sam is participating in a clinical trial and is receiving treatment in Houston, Texas at M D Anderson. Sam and I are regularly traveling back and forth to Houston for his treatment. There is simply no practical way for me to commit to a debate.”
Which then begs the question, if so much time is spent caring for her husband, is she cheating the people of the district from having a fully involved representative? We would understand if she said, “My husband’s health is the No. 1 focus for me and my family.” But then her email continued, “I can assure the voters of Senate District 42 that I will run a vigorous campaign to be their conservative voice in Jackson and I look forward to visiting with them.”
Really? How can she ensure that she will run a vigorous campaign when she cannot spare 90 minutes for the people in her district to hear an unvarnished debate, yet will agree to rub elbows with the local group of Republican women, be able to spew campaign nonsense and face zero tough questions? It makes no sense.
Just say it, Rep. Robinson: “I am not interested in a debate because I might get challenged on whether I will be a fighter or just another rubber-stamp of approval for the Establishment.” That is what we believe is happening, and if she were a true champion of public service, she should just say it.
On the Buck Naked Truth podcast, she would be challenged, just as Chris Hodge and Tommy Parker were challenged in the first debate. But the listeners want to know if their elected representatives can “handle the heat.” Chuck Blackwell ducked the House 88 debate at the last minute and for no apparent reason. Anyone who runs for office should welcome debate and discussion of issues instead of ducking them. That’s always a red flag unless there’s a good explanation or an emergency. We weren’t locked into a date to debate. We offer candidates options to come up with a date and time that works for everybody involved.
She is the embodiment of Establishment politicians, the likes of which the voters are simply tired of. Let her refusal and that of Blackwell be a warning sign. If the health of her husband truly is the reason — and we’d understand that, of course — then do the right thing, and drop out of the race. And certainly don’t agree to hob-nob with softball-throwing questioners at a GOP Women’s lunch. That’s not the fighter and principled person the residents of Senate District 42 deserve.
Make no mistake, Don Hartness did not duck the debate. That should be telling for the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.