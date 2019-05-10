Another school shooting caused the death of a Colorado student by two troubled young people, a hero classmate who gave his life trying to stop the carnage. The usual calls for stiffer gun control laws followed.
One look at the Colorado handgun laws, though, and the first item — No. 1 — reads that anyone wanting a handgun permit must be at least 21 years old. One of the shooters was 18, the other a juvenile believed to be transgender. Both were banned by law from obtaining a handgun. It didn’t matter one bit.
After every tragedy, especially involving a school shooting, the natural inclination is to look to lay blame on the guns. But what law could have stopped this one? They were barred by law from having handguns and had them anyway. Calls for stiffer gun laws are just veiled attempts at “taking all the guns.” That is the only way to keep people from killing each other with guns — to confiscate them.
Face it, that will not happen. That horse has left the barn, as the old saying goes.
So the next call is to make tougher laws — more laws — which aren’t worth the paper they are printed on if some in society do not follow those laws. Period. No matter how tough the law, if a madman is hellbent on causing catastrophic damage and wants to perpetrate that act with a firearm, that person will find a way.
Gun control, though, is a hot-button political issue in an ever-divided nation. Stronger gun laws are not the answer.
We urge Mississippi lawmakers to take a look at what Florida is undertaking in allowing certain teachers or administrators to carry concealed weapons. Much like marshals on airplanes. Does anyone really know who an Air Marshal might be on a flight? The possibility of having that person there — or maybe not there, we don’t know — is the deterrence. Why not employ that strategy in the schools? How many school shootings could be stopped that way?
And let’s not forget that when Luke Woodham went on a shooting spree at Pearl High School some 23 years ago. It was a school administrator who had a firearm in his truck that brought the horror to a close. Had that teacher been allowed to carry a concealed weapon, maybe no one gets killed at the school that day. We never will know.
What we do know is that every time a school shooting happens, the knee-jerk reaction is to call for stiffer gun laws that won’t work, except to hinder the rights of law-abiding citizens.
We are pained and ache for those killed in school shootings. In a perfect Utopian society, school shootings would simply go away forever. But we are not naive. We are practical.
Keep an eye on Florida. It might be the best solution offered to stop the scourge our society now faces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.