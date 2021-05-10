Have you ever watched a press conference after a star professional athlete signs a humongous contract? Tom Smith is sitting with his agent, acting humble, knowing that he will make $30 million per year. He thanks his parents and God, then, inevitably, will answer a question with: “It wasn’t ever about the money.”
Anytime you hear an athlete say his or her contract was not about the money, it was about the money.
What is unfolding in Washington, D.C., similarly, is about the money. Period.
COVID-19 is no longer a disaster in America. It hasn’t been for months. Predictions of doom and gloom have not come to fruition. Vaccination rates are up, death rates have plummeted. We can tell you with 200 percent certainty that if there was a crisis happening now or our hospital was overwhelmed, officials at South Central Regional Medical Center would let us know. The staff there has been on top of this ordeal from its earliest days and have handled it with precision and professionalism.
Our phones are not ringing off the hook.
College baseball stadiums in Oxford and Starkville and Hattiesburg are packed. The Texas Rangers are selling out games. America should be open!
So, why is one political party trying so hard to keep it closed? Our vaccinated president wears a mask while walking by himself outdoors to a microphone. Government scientists — emphasis on “government” — talk of variants, masks and doubles masks. We still have to do that and wear this “to be safe.” Many states’ schools are still closed and businesses still shuttered. All are run by a party that, at its core, wants people to be dependent upon it. And that party is in charge and has control of the purse strings.
They are pushing trillions and trillions more in spending. Under normal circumstances and in a sane world, having just passed nearly $2 trillion in “emergency” aid would be difficult to do. But to then launch trillions more in spending to “fight this deadly disease and get America working again,” the appearance of a crisis must remain in place. Hence, a vaccinated president who wears a mask by himself outside.
It’s not about trying to fight a disease and get Americans back to work. No, not at all. It’s about keeping people dependent on them for survival.
Take your mask off and smell the warm, late-spring air. Be free. Do what you want to do. If things go haywire because of it, we will let you know every way possible.
Remember to think of that athlete who says it’s not about the money, and replace “athlete” with “Democrat Party.” It’s always about the money. They are emboldened with a sense of power they haven’t had in a long, long time, and they are masters at keeping America’s nightmare festering for their own political power grab.
